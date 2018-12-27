PHOTOS: A Tribute To BTS's Adorable Beloved Maknae

Photo from Online Community
When asked one time in an interview if any members of BTS had any hidden talents, J-Hope was first to point out Jungkook. Why? Because of his talent for being so cute!
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
But not many people would say that is a hidden talent- nobody can deny the cuteness of the BTS maknae, Jungkook!
GIF from Online Community
Here is a small compilation of the countless cute little instances of Jungkook. Sit back, scroll down, and enjoy!
Jungkook sitting still as other members tickle his chin.
GIF from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
Other members pat pat patting his head and ruffing up his hair.
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
Taking care of the little sleeping baby~
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
Jungkook sitting on the laps of other members, just like a little kid.
GIF from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
Photo from Online Community
They clothe him,
GIF from Online Community
they feed him,
GIF from Online Community
and they even wipe the sweat from his forehead.
Photo from Online Community
And Kookie shows his love back to the other members by giving them back hugs and other cute signs of affection.
GIF from Online Community
GIF from Online Community
Enjoy your daily dose of Jungkook!
GIF from Online Community
By Bongbong
and Malina Fairchild
voomvoomk@gmail.com