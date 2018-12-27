본문 바로가기

BEST 3 "BT21" Products Korean People Are Going Crazy Over

voomvoom 2018.12.27 10:36
Photo from BTS Official Twitter, DADA Youtube ScreenShot

BT21, a group of characters that BTS made in collaboration with Line Friends, a global character brand is known to have reached a 1-year milestone. 
 
It might give you a bit of a hard time deciding which product to purchase as there are so many different options to choose from.
 
So, VoomVoom is going to introduce some of the products that have been gaining popularity in Korea.
 
1. BT21 Point Mask
 
Photo from MEDIHEAL

Photo from MEDIHEAL

메디힐 포인트 마스크팩을 직접 사용해 보니 촉촉하고 바로 진정되는 느낌이 들어서 좋았다. Photo by VoomVoom

According to 2018 best product (☞Click here to take a look) chosen by 3 million members of Powderroom, a Korean beauty community, Mediheal's BT21 point mask made the list. The point mask has the advantage of being able to be applied only to the part where it's necessary. Of course, proof shot is a must!
 
2. BT21 InstaPump Fury
 
Photo from Reebok

Photo from Reebok

Reebok, a global fitness brand has recently launched BT21 InstaPump Fury with BT21 characters on it. Created in 1994, InstaPump Fury is the typical product of Reebok's that is marking its 25th anniversary next year. Fury's individuality seems to be even more spiced up with BT21 characters! 
 
3. BT21 Innerwear
 
Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from Eland Retail

Photo from Eland Retail

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

BTS members wearing this has been uncased numerous times in the past. Yes, it's pajamas. The pajamas with BT21 characters on them has steadily been a hit in Korea. There are multiple options such as innerwear, pajamas, and sleeping dress. The Koya sleepwear that RM wore is pajamas. The fabric used is thicker and more warming than the existing innerwear. (☞Click here to take a look)
 
By Gothesun and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com  
