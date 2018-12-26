iKON & BTS Earn Title of Korea's Most Loved Song and Album

According to Gaon Music Charts, iKON'sand BTS'swere placed at the top of the DigitalㆍDownloadㆍStreaming and Album charts, respectively.The chart results were calculated from the beginning half of the year and the top 100 songs or albums were placed on the chard in sequential order.In the Digital ◦ Download ◦ Streaming charts, iKON'swas followed by Jang Deok Cheol's, and BTS'salbum was followed in second and third place by Wanna One and their albumsandin the Album chart.was released at the beginning of this year on January 25th. It gained attention from listeners of many different age groups, and continued with its popularity throughout the year, thus rising to the top of the chart. BTS'swas released only in the middle of May earlier this year, but with support from their many fans, was still able to easily slide into top place in the album chart.Gaon Music Chart is produced by the Korea Music Content Association and they record the weekly, monthly, and yearly popularity of songs and albums in South Korea according to different criteria.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com