BTS Time Travel: What You Didn't Know About BTS Members Past (PHOTOS Included!)

"Study the past if you would define the future," Confucius is to have famously said and for fans of BTS no past is more important than the past of their stars, of course, as far as respect of privacy can allow them. At the peak of their popularity, however, the past of the BTS members are no longer only the interest of fans. The larger public have also begun to pay more and more attention. Today, VoomVoom brings to you random facts compiled from various sources answering some of the most basic questions about the BTS members past.First of all, where are they all from? Even in a country with a geographical location barely the size of a Indiana, one's hometown is always an important question of origin and background. Though BTS signify the very face of Seoul-city, none of the members are from Seoul.Jin: Gyeonggi-do GwacheonSuga: DaeguJ-Hope: GwangjuRM: Gyeonggi-do IlsanJimin: BusanV: Gyeongsangnam-do GeochangJungkook: BusanIn Korea, starting from high school students must choose whether they will continue their studies in social studies or math and sciences. Though, in the end, all of them ended up as idol artists, what was their original line of study?It is said that none of the BTS members were math and science. Does that explain a few things?None of the BTS members have a religion.And finally all of the BTS members are dog people instead of cat people, with all of them having raised a dog before or are raising a dog at their homes.For all of the members, Big Hit was their first producer and they have never been trainees at other label companies before. Maybe it was for this same reason that when they first debtued people would often talk of BTS as the idol group that only hung out by themselves.Before becoming a trainee at Big Hit, it is said that Jimin was class president for all nine years of his school life.(Caption: Park Jimin. Though it seems only yesterday when we all entered Elementary school it has already become the time to leave. I remember running around our school...)During his trainee years, there was a time when J-Hope decided to leave the group. At that time it is said that he decided to stay only after all the members persuaded him, saying that they wouldn't be able to make it without him.The scar on Jungkook's left cheek is from a fight he had with his older brother when they were younger over a computer game.Jin has once confessed to have had another street casting experience by SM, one of the biggest idol producing labels in the country. At that time he thought it was a trick and did not accept their offer.RM is to have learned English through watching the American TV Show,. At first he watched the show with Korean subtitles, then he watched the show with English subtitles, and finally he would watch the show without any subtitles at all.V has had an experience of being bully when he was in grade school. At that time V's friend did not tell him the location of a birthday party. It was only after V had waited outside with the birthday present in hand for up to three hours that he was able to contact his friend. However, he was only able to give the present and then cry all the way back home. This friend is said to have done this because he was jealous of V and they were able to make it up afterwards.Suga used to have a mild case of social phobia and so is known to have hidden in the bathroom before a concert and has also performed before only two people in order to overcome this fear.Looking back at each of their lives, it's a wonder to see how far they've come. With hopes that BTS can continue to do just as they have been doing untill now, the rest of the world can only watch and wait in expectation for their future.