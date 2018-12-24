The Adorable Way BTS JIMIN Claps His Hands

"Po po po." That's how Korean fans are describing the special clapping characteristic of Jimin.The Korean language has many special, unique onomatopoeia or "sound" words that mimic sounds, shapes, or movements. The Korean word representing the sound of clapping hands is normally "jjak jjak jjak," which would imitate the sound of an person's clapping.But fans have seen the way Jimin claps his hands, which does not fit the normal "jjak jjak jjak" type of energetic, louder clapping. Jimin's clapping, conversely, has been newly dubbed as the "po po po" clap, which gives a cute, light, pillowy feel similar to the feeling that one gets watching Jimin give his cute little, gentle claps.Jimin has also been known for his small baby-like hands. There was even an episode of Jimin comparing hand sizes with other members. His are so stubby and cute!Even if he tries to give a bigger round of applause, it still has a very soft, delicate, lovely quiet feeling.Fans love seeing this special "po po po" Jimin clap, often accompanied by his angelic smile.And nobody can argue that Jimin's small claps are any less meaningful or sincere than anyone else's applause- that face says it all!If you're ever feeling down, just watch these clips and enjoy this pictures of Jimin cheering you on with his adorable "po po po" clapping!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com