PHOTOS: Story of Two Brothers...Sweet Moments of BTS JIMIN And JUNGKOOK

voomvoom 2018.12.24 14:34
Photo from Twitter '@pado0912'

BTS fans have long known that Jimin and Jungkook harbor a special friendship.
 
Once in an interview when Jungkook was asked "As the youngest, who was the hyung who treated you the most warmly and comforted you the most?" JUngkook replied that it was Jimin, saying "Jimin hyung is always by my side comforting me during my hardest moments."
 
Photo from Online Community

At the same time, Jimin is also known to have confessed that to him Jungkook is a a happy virus because "Jin hyung once told me that he thinks Jungkook makes me laugh a lot" Before, in another interview Jimin is to have confessed "I still don't really know how to relieve my stress, I keep it inside me until I have an opportunity to laugh it off." 
 
Photo from Online Community

Here are some moments of Jimin being tender towards his younger brother.
 
Jimin wiping the sweat off of Jungkook.
Photo from Online Community

Tucking in the blankets for the little brother who fell asleep on the couch.
Photo from Online Community

"Our Jungkook finally became an adult!"
Photo from Online Community

"Look who's first place." 
Photo from Online Community

Looking at a new toy. "Wow, I'm sure Jungkook would really like this." (Night or day, Jungkook is all Jimin thinks about.)
Photo from Online Community

Naturally, all that is good and tasty goes...right into Jungkook's mouth. 
Photo from Online Community

No showing those undies. 
Photo from Online Community

When Jungkook is dying of heatstroke 
Photo from Online Community

Careful not to get hit! 
Photo from Online Community

Holding Jungkook in place so he doesn't fall off the boat.
Photo from Online Community

Fixing Jungkook's hair. 
Photo from Online Community

Running to Jungkook as soon as he realizes Jungkook is crying by himself.  
Photo from Online Community

Are you crying again? Here, let me comfort you. 
Photo from Online Community

Here are some snapshots where Jungkook, who is usually very inexpressive, is seen being affectionate towards Jimin
 
"Hyung I think there's dust in your hair."
Photo from Online Community

Fixing the mic tape behind Jimin's ear... 
Photo from Online Community

and sometimes putting the mic in for him. 
Photo from Online Community

Moving the fence for him, 
Photo from Online Community

putting the flag in place for him,  
Photo from Online Community

and even finding the remote for him. 

Photo from Online Community

The reason why Jungkook so fervently asks for water. 

Photo from Online Community

"Here hyung, let me cut that for you."

Photo from Online Community

"Why are you so clumsy hyung?"
Photo from Online Community

That final touch to the hair. 

Photo from Online Community

"Hyung just drink."

Photo from Online Community

Helping Jimin sit down...
Photo from Online Community

and helping him back up again.
Photo from Online Community

Stealing food...all so it can go into Jimin hyung's mouth
Photo from Online Community

Massaging,
Photo from Online Community

massaging... 
Photo from Online Community

and more massaging. 
Photo from Online Community

"Woops, hyung careful there." Jungkook has got Jimin's back
Photo from Online Community

How else can we celebrate their friendship but to cheer them on?  
Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com
