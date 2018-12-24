PHOTOS: Story of Two Brothers...Sweet Moments of BTS JIMIN And JUNGKOOK

BTS fans have long known that Jimin and Jungkook harbor a special friendship.Once in an interview when Jungkook was asked "As the youngest, who was thewho treated you the most warmly and comforted you the most?" JUngkook replied that it was Jimin, saying "Jiminis always by my side comforting me during my hardest moments."At the same time, Jimin is also known to have confessed that to him Jungkook is a a happy virus because "Jin hyung once told me that he thinks Jungkook makes me laugh a lot" Before, in another interview Jimin is to have confessed "I still don't really know how to relieve my stress, I keep it inside me until I have an opportunity to laugh it off."Here are some moments of Jimin being tender towards his younger brother.Jimin wiping the sweat off of Jungkook.Tucking in the blankets for the little brother who fell asleep on the couch."Our Jungkook finally became an adult!""Look who's first place."Looking at a new toy. "Wow, I'm sure Jungkook would really like this." (Night or day, Jungkook is all Jimin thinks about.)Naturally, all that is good and tasty goes...right into Jungkook's mouth.No showing those undies.When Jungkook is dying of heatstrokeCareful not to get hit!Holding Jungkook in place so he doesn't fall off the boat.Fixing Jungkook's hair.Running to Jungkook as soon as he realizes Jungkook is crying by himself.Are you crying again? Here, let me comfort you.Here are some snapshots where Jungkook, who is usually very inexpressive, is seen being affectionate towards JiminI think there's dust in your hair."Fixing the mic tape behind Jimin's ear...and sometimes putting the mic in for him.Moving the fence for him,putting the flag in place for him,and even finding the remote for him.The reason why Jungkook so fervently asks for water."Here hyung, let me cut that for you.""Why are you so clumsy hyung?"That final touch to the hair."Hyung just drink."Helping Jimin sit down...and helping him back up again.Stealing food...all so it can go into Jimin's mouthMassaging,massaging...and more massaging."Woops,careful there." Jungkook has got Jimin's backHow else can we celebrate their friendship but to cheer them on?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com