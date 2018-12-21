본문 바로가기

Body

BTS JUNGKOOK and JIMIN's Favorite Date Place: Review of the Gold Pig Diner

voomvoom 2018.12.21 13:55
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Jungkook and Jimin caught on camera. Photo from Online community

Jungkook and Jimin caught on camera. Photo from Online community

 
Last month on the 25th, when BTS arrived in Korea after their Japan concert, Jimin and Jungkook are seen to have spent time together. These two BTS members are known to have visited the Lotte World ice rink and spent quality time just the two of them. Today, VoomVoom has brought to you the very restaurant, Gold Pig Diner, that the Kookmin (Jungkook+Jimin) pair enjoyed.
 
Review of visit on November 2nd. It is written in Jungkook's handwriting "Will come again with Jimin hyung." Photo from twitter

Review of visit on November 2nd. It is written in Jungkook's handwriting "Will come again with Jimin hyung." Photo from twitter

 
Actually, both Jungkook and Jimin have visited this Gold PIg Diner before. Jungkook with BigHit Entertainment producer, Bang Sihyuk, and Jimin with SHINEE member Taemin have left traces of their prior visit. According to rumors on Twitter, at that time Jungkook had promised he would come again with Jimin and surely enough, they "kept" their promise as not long afterwards the Kookmin pair visited the Gold Pig Diner again!
 
Seoul Gold Pig Diner is always full of people. Photo by VoomVoom

Seoul Gold Pig Diner is always full of people. Photo by VoomVoom

 
Last week on the 14th VoomVoom personally visited the Gold Pig Diner and was able to learn about the Kookmin pair who had come only a few weeks ago.
 
Q: When did Jungkook and Jimin dine at this restaurant?
A: It was about one month ago. They came at about 5 o'clock!  
 
Rib-Pork Belly and Pork Neck Meat Serving, the same menu that Jungkook and Jimin ordered. Photo by VoomVoom

Rib-Pork Belly and Pork Neck Meat Serving, the same menu that Jungkook and Jimin ordered. Photo by VoomVoom

Flower Pork Neck that Jungkook and Jimin ordered. Photo by VoomVoom

Flower Pork Neck that Jungkook and Jimin ordered. Photo by VoomVoom

The meat is grilling. Photo by VoomVoom

The meat is grilling. Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

 
Q: What did the two of them order?
A: They each ordered a serving of the most popular menu: Rib-Pork Belly and Flower Pork Neck Meat Serving
 
The table where Jungkook and Jimin sat on the third floor. Photo by VoomVoom

The table where Jungkook and Jimin sat on the third floor. Photo by VoomVoom

 
Q: Where did they sit?
A: They sat at Table No.1, corner seat on the third floor. My employees also commented on how friendly Jungkook and Jimin were to them. 
 
Jungkook and Jimin's autograph. Photo by VoomVoom

Jungkook and Jimin's autograph. Photo by VoomVoom

Autograph left by Jungkook in October. Photo by VoomVoom

Autograph left by Jungkook in October. Photo by VoomVoom

Autograph left by Jimin and SHINEE Taemin. Both of the signed "Ji-Bari" and "Tae-Bari" Photo by VoomVoom

Autograph left by Jimin and SHINEE Taemin. Both of the signed "Ji-Bari" and "Tae-Bari" Photo by VoomVoom

 
They said that if you visit the Gold Pig Diner and say that you want to see "Jungkook and Jimin's sign," then the employees on the first floor will kindly show it to you along with an explanation!
 
As the VoomVoom team was leaving the restaurant the employee gave us one last detail.
 
Photo from Hitejinro

Photo from Hitejinro

 
"The pair really liked Blanc beer!" 
 
If you ever have the opportunity to visit Seoul, then we recommend you follow BTS's traces and visit the Gold Pig Diner. Since it's a restaurant they enjoy, you never know if you might meet them here! However, because the Gold Pig Diner doesn't do reservations just remember that waiting in line is a must. 
 
Photo from instagram @gold_pig1982

Photo from instagram @gold_pig1982

 
※The Gold Pig Diner is also a restaurant featured on 'Michelin Guide's list of 61 'Big Gourmand' restaurants in Seoul on the 2019 version. 'Big Gourmand' indicates a fantastic restaurant where the price is less than 30 U.S. dollars per person. 
 
Photo from instagram @gold_pig1982

Photo from instagram @gold_pig1982

Photo from instagram @gold_pig1982

Photo from instagram @gold_pig1982
Location Seoul Jong-gu Dasan-ro 149
Phone Number 010-4484-8750
Opening Hours Week Days (Noon) 12:00~01:00  Weekends (Noon) 12:00~12:00 (midnight)
 
By GototheSun and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡