Leading Pop Sensation? See "Sexy Cute Genius" BTS JIMIN's Worldwide Accomplishments

2018 has been BTS's most-loved year, so far, and BTS's main dancer and lead vocal, Jimin, demonstrates BTS's success through his impressive accomplishments shown by worldwide charts.This past Thursday, BTS Jimin was featured on Guardian's "The 30 Best Boyband Members" list where Jimin was ranked no. 17. The list also features the Father of Pop, Micheal Jackson at No.1 with Robbie Williams and Justin Timberlake ranking second and third respectively, establishing the prominence of having entered the list.Jimin was also recently featured on Korea Gallup's "Most Favored Idol" list, a list compiled through a series of surveys conducted on a population sample from all over South Korea on varying age groups. Not only did Jimin come out first for females from the ages 10-29, but Jimin was also as high as second most favored idol for males of the same age group, a remarkable feat knowing the popularity of girl groups among Korean adolescent males.As the Guardian article also revealed, the key factor for Jimin's high popularity is in his "robotic choreography," backed up by the countless 'Fancam' videos that never fail to impress. People like to say of him "there may be people who've never seen Jimin's dance videos, but there's nobody who has only seen them once."In a recent poll posted by Allkpop of the six best Fancams, Jimin takes first place for hisperformanceat 33 million views and also for hisFancam at fifth place. With Twitter also announcing Jimin as the 8th most-tweeted artist and the 9th most-tweeted celebrity, setting a record of being the only independent Korean singer to be featured, Jimin established a name for himself as a global star.Here are some highlights of Jimin's phenomenal robot-like choreography.BTS debut performance: Jimin shows his abswith this kind of face..!2014 MAMA Jimin's shirtless performanceJimin in 2015 Gayo DaejeonJimin inJimin in2016 MAMAJimin Solo dance performanceJimin in2017 MAMA Jimin's epic movechoreography videoJimin inJimin inJimin performingduring US Tour2018 MMA Jimin Solo Fan dance performanceByandvoomvoom@gmail.com