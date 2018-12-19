BLACKPINK Commecial Is Banned In Indonesia? Why?

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK

Shopee

Shopee

It has been known thatcommercial was banned in Indonesia for being too suggestive.On the 13th, Indonesia's broadcasting watchdog gave the order to 11 local broadcasting companies to ban the advertisement thatis on.The reason is that the way the members are dressed is too indecent.This has first drawn attention when an Indonesian viewer made an online petition to stop the showing of the commercial because of its indecency.This petition has been signed by more than 110 thousand people so far.The commercial in question is of, an East Asian mobile shopping platform.The ad features members dancing and singing to their latest hit,with a bit of a change to the lyrics, and holding smartphones with the app installed.What caused the controversy is the fact that Indonesia is the world's biggest Muslim majority country with 87% of the citizens being Muslims.This issue arose because of the conservative culture of the country that isn't acceptive of anything suggestive.called the commission's remark, 'valuable input' but also said that it was approved by another government prior to its airing.Obviously enough, Indonesian fans are not pleased with the news.They said, "It is unfair" "I see nothing wrong with the ad" "This is too much of a restriction" "It's not vulgar at all" and more.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com