BTS JIMIN: The Most Popular Idol In Korea Based on Korea Gallup Survey

voomvoom 2018.12.19 16:15
BTS Jimin ranked No.1 for the most favored Idol based on research conducted by Korea Gallup. BLACKPINK Jennie came in second, followed by IU, RED VELVET Irene, and WANNA ONE Kang Daniel at fifth place.
 
Yesterday, on December 18th, Korea Gallup released their polls on this year's top artists and songs along with a list of the most favored idol of the year. Though Korea Gallup had been conducting their research since 2007, it has only been three years since they began released the ranking of the most favored idol, outside of their groups. 
 
The final outcome is based on surveys and interviews conducted a total of three times in July, September, and November where the researchers asked a total of 1501 from ages 13 to 29 who their favorite artist was. With a percentage of 12.8% BTS Jimin came up top.
 
Jimin, ranked seventh last year, jumped to the top of the list in the span of only one year. Since Gallup's release of this list in 2015, it is the first time for a boy idol to be on the list. According to a different list from the same research, Jimin ranks at the top for females whose ages range from 10-29, but he is also only the second most liked idol by males in the same age category.
 
Other BTS members follow closely with Suga ranking at 7th, Jungkook at the 8th, V 9th, Jin 11th, and RM at the 12th of the list. In charts that examined idol preference according to age levels, BTS ranked at the top for four of the five age categories from 13-18 years, 19-29 years, 30-39 years, and 40-49 years, all except for the age category of fifty and above.
 
By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com
