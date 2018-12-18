본문 바로가기

How BTS Jungkook Resolved Wireless Mic Problem During Live Performance Like a Pro

voomvoom 2018.12.18 16:52
Photo from YouTube Headliner Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Headliner Screenshot

 
BTS Jungkook demonstrated his professionalism by smoothly resolving a wireless mic problem during a live performance at the 2018 MAMA in Hong Kong. 
 
Photo from Twitter Account '@SmokeinEyes_V'

Photo from Twitter Account '@SmokeinEyes_V'

 
Last Friday, on December 14th, MAMA held their third and final concert in Hong Kong. For the finale, BTS prepared a remarkable performance of their hit titles Fake Love and Anpanman. As usual, the members showcased precise dance moves and advanced choreographic skills, stunning the audience.
 
Photo from YouTube Headliner Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Headliner Screenshot

 
After the ceremony, however, something else was brought to people's attention, and that was Jungkook's little wireless mic accident. Caught on camera and noticed only afterwards was that during BTS's performance of Fake Love, Jungkook's wireless mic, supposed to be attached to the back of his clothes became unfastened. 
 
Photo from YouTube Headliner Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Headliner Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Headliner Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Headliner Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Headliner Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Headliner Screenshot

 
Though one would have expected Jungkook to be shaken by this event, he continued right on dancing and without missing a step of his part, Jungkook calmly and deftly attached the wireless mic back onto his shirt. 
 
Photo from Twitter Account '@KOOKstargram'

Photo from Twitter Account '@KOOKstargram'

Photo from Twitter Account '@KOOKstargram'

Photo from Twitter Account '@KOOKstargram'

 
It was so smoothly done that no one even noticed what had happened until only after the ceremony was over. Despite his mic problem, Jungkook's performance on this night had been evaluated as "legendary." Fans who only noticed his smooth management of the crisis called him "truly a pro idol," and exclaimed they "hadn't even noticed," praising his handling of the issue. 
 
 
By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com
