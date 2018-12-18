BTS JUNGKOOK Comforts TAEHYUNG Who Broke Out in Sobs

BTS Jungkook comforting his, Taehyung on stage during Jin's acceptance speech has been receiving high levels attention all over social media.During 2018 MAMA in Hong Kong, the third and final MAMA award ceremony of 2018, they announced finalists for three of the four(Grand Prizes). Two of the three, not including the one they received during MAMA in Japan, were given to BTS. During the last, the "Artist of the Year," BTS went up to receive the trophy and gave the acceptance speech.During the speech, at Jin's mention of the hardships they experienced at the beginning of this year and how they had talked even of disbanding, Tahyung's expression suddenly changed. Putting his face in his hands, and as if no longer having any control over himself, Taehyung begin to sob uncontrollably.At this, the members were both surprised and began to become teary themselves, as if they too remembered their hardships and all that they had overcome this past year. However, Taehyung's sobs continued without stopping even as Jin spoke, and at a situation that could have been awkward for Taehyung, the youngest or theof them all, Jungkook stepped forward and allowed Taehyung to sob freely into his shoulder.Fans responded fervently to this tearful and moving scene, many confessing that they too were moved to tears. "What an amazing family this is," "You feel the warmth just by looking at them." Some fans expressed how heartbroken they were, "I'm sorry and thank you. That our love did not always convey itself as love, but came to you as pressure and stress." Still, others continued to encourage them. Referring to ARMY, one fan exclaimed, "I cry for them but also see how people shouted when Jungkook embraced Taehyung. They are not alone."Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com