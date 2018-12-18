'Drastic' Change That Has Been Made To RM's Tweet This Year

RM's recent tweet has his fans touched.On the 15th, RM posted a photo of himself on Twitter. In the photo, RM stares at the camera with a mask on a plane.Alongside the charismatic yet cute photo, what caught fans' attention was the caption.It says, "Don't worry. We are already each other's will".The reason why fans found this short caption even more stirring is that of the other caption that RM posted last March.In the tweet, RM said, "Hope we are each other's will".The fact that RM tweeted as such made a bigger impression on fans because of what Jin said at the award acceptance speech a few days ago atmentioning that they even thought about disbanding.It has provoked heated responses from fans since they could feel how enthusiastic and sincere BTS has gotten after going through such hardships.Fans replied to the tweet saying "I love you Namjoon" "Thank you for being you" "We want you to stay as who you are now. We want nothing more" and etc.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com