"We Even Thought of Disbanding" BTS V and J-Hope Bawl During Jin's Acceptance Speech

BTS received the Artist of the Year during this year's final MAMA in Hong Kong and, trophy in hand, BTS members confessed that this year had been difficult to the point of thinking of disbanding.On December 14th, Friday, during the final MAMA ceremony, MAMA in Hong Kong, BTS was awarded two of the four(Grand Prizes), the 'Album of the Year' and the 'Artist of the Year' award, one of which they had already been awarded two days prior, 'Worldwide Icon of the Year,' during MAMA in Japan.The members made tearful acceptance speeches, while some of the members wept openly on stage.Jimin gave a heartfelt acceptance speech, saying "Though there were hardships, I think this year has been a year where we were able to look back and talk about those hardships. During that time I realized that behind us and by our side, there are so many people that it made me wonder since when were there so much? It was because of you guys that were able to continue through our hardships. I want to show you all an even better BTS next year. Thank you and love you all."In between his weeping J-Hope also said his part, "I would have shed tears with or without this award. We went through a lot this year and received so much love I wanted so much to give something in return. Thank you so much and I also want to thank the other members who are with me right now."Finally, the eldest Jin, took the mic and in the midst of blubbering revealed his honest feelings. "The beginning of this year was a difficult time for us. We even thought of disbanding, but I'm so grateful that we were able to reclaim our determination and persevere till now. I'm so grateful to our members and want to say to ARMY who loved us that I am so thankful." All the members were brought to tears by the end, especially Taehyung who wept openly.The audience and idols present and those watching from afar were also moved to tears.